The Little Bantamweight

The big bantamweight fight is in a few months, and papa rooster is getting nervous. But the eggs start hatching, and all the males look like real fighters except one little runt, who can't even hatch on his own. They all march off to training, where most of them do very well at treadmill, shadow boxing, etc., but the runt would rather make shadow puppets than shadow box. July 4, the fight arrives. The champion manages to knock all his opponents out of the ring; the only challenger left is, of course, the runt. He manages to duck and weave (in sheer terror) for a while, but is eventually knocked out near his corner. While he's down, a bottle of liniment drips into his open mouth, and it turns him into a real dynamo and he wins the crown.