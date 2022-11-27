Not Available

Award-winning filmmaker and writer Sylvia Hamilton painstakingly unearths the story of the children, women, men who were students and teachers in Canada’s racially segregated schools in The Little Black School House. The film is a compelling illustration of how many of the students who attended Canada’s all-Black schools look back on the experience with conflicted feelings: fondness for the dedication of their Black teachers, and outrage at being denied a right, fundamental to democracy in Canada: equal access to quality education.