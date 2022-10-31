Not Available

Taking place in the lush and diverse Northern coast of Trinidad & Tobago; 'The Little Boy and The Ball' explores the relationship of a young boy and his favorite companion: his ball. Richard, a 10-year-old boy who lives with his grandparents, has an attachment to a soccer ball as if it were his best friend. Every where Richard goes, so goes the ball. As time progresses, the ball develops different blemishes as a result of their activities together. We are reminded that inanimate objects can have memories as well; maybe just in the form of a scratch. 'The Little Boy and The Ball' is a simple story with a simple moral, a friend is a friend no matter the person or the thing.