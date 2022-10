Not Available

The Little Cars pals are back for more racetrack action in this collection of three animated adventures for kids. Combo tries to save his delivery company by proving he's the fastest truck on the road in the Rodopolis Race; Chris hopes that a makeover will help her join the in-crowd; and a newspaper article claims Cruise has been cheating … and that the accusation has come from Combo. Can Cruise repair his reputation and fix their friendship?