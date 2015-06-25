2015

The Little Death

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

June 25th, 2015

Studio

Metrol Technology

A comedy film that looks into the loosely connected lives of people with strange sexual fantasies. A woman with a dangerous fantasy and her partner's struggle to please her. A man who begins an affair with his own wife without her knowing anything about it. A couple struggling to keep things together after a sexual experiment spins out of control. A woman who can only find pleasure in her husband's pain. A call centre operator caught in the middle of a dirty and chaotic phone call. And the distractingly charming new neighbour who connects them all.

Cast

Josh LawsonPaul
Bojana NovakovićMaeve
Damon HerrimanDan
Kate MulvanyEvie
Lisa McCuneMaureen
Kate BoxRowena

