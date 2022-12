Not Available

Set in the period between the two world wars in a seaside village in the bay of Amvrakikos. Two children, Petros (8 years old) and Anthoula (7 years old) spend their summer holidays. During a walk they discover in an isolated shack a boy who lives with his mother. He is rejected by the community because of tuberculosis. Petros and Anthoula become friends with the boy. They encounter the cruelty of the adults and they decide to resist.