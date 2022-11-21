The Little Einsteins - The Christmas Wish

Not Available

Festive animated adventure from the educational children's series designed to teach young viewers art and music appreciation by integrating famous or culturally significant art works and classical music into the scenery, plot, and soundtrack of each episode. When the children are given special wish boxes by Santa Claus, Annie is upset to discover that her gift fell off Santa's sleigh. The children set out to find Annie's present, in a magical trip that will take them all over the world.