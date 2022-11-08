The Little Flightless Bird

Not Available

Among the penguins living on a rocky island there was one who went on his own ways. He dreamed of rising into the air. After one of the unsuccessful attempts, he dropped into the water and caught a gold fish that turned him into a balloon for his wishes. Fascinated by the plane, he asked the fish to become a great machine. He flew around the world. He introduced confusion on air routes and disrupted the work of radars. Tired he returned to the island and fell like a dead man. After waking up, he happily joined the other penguins.