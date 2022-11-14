The Little Giant

Not Available

Having been brought up by his Uncle Clem, an itinerant peddler, Elmer Clinton has no trouble becoming the sales manager for a company that manufactures washing machines. Royce Enfield, the son of the company's president, wants his father to sell the business and therefore undermines Elmer's sales campaign. In a real effort to help Elmer, Uncle Clem obtains numerous orders for washing machines, but these are intercepted by Royce before they can be filled. Elmer is fired and, finding out the reason why, whips Royce in a fight.