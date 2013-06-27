The Little House That Could

2013

A group of young lost rebellious outsiders are given a home in New York City by Emmy Award-winning fashion stylist, Patricia Field, and together take on the world, changing it forever. Field, has done a lot more than Sex and the City. She has spent several decades saving lives and giving hope to lost outsiders who society frowned upon--transsexuals, club kids, drag queens, gay teenagers, butch-dykes, people who needed to escape from their hometowns because they were never understood. This is the story of a close-knit unconventional family in New York that has single-handedly changed music and fashion for the world several times over. Toronto filmmaker, Mars Roberge, has spent a decade becoming one with them so that their story could be told. In doing so, he becomes part of their family.