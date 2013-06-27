2013

The Little House That Could

Release Date

June 27th, 2013

A group of young lost rebellious outsiders are given a home in New York City by Emmy Award-winning fashion stylist, Patricia Field, and together take on the world, changing it forever. Field, has done a lot more than Sex and the City. She has spent several decades saving lives and giving hope to lost outsiders who society frowned upon--transsexuals, club kids, drag queens, gay teenagers, butch-dykes, people who needed to escape from their hometowns because they were never understood. This is the story of a close-knit unconventional family in New York that has single-handedly changed music and fashion for the world several times over. Toronto filmmaker, Mars Roberge, has spent a decade becoming one with them so that their story could be told. In doing so, he becomes part of their family.

Cast

Candis Cayne
Amanda Lepore
Willi Ninja
Armen Ra
Richie Rich
Theo Kogan

