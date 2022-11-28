Not Available

The Little Humpbacked Horse is based on a Russian folk tale for children, but the latest adaptation for the stage by Ratmansky is fresh, fun and very creative, with a wide audience appeal. A perfect blend of "classical meets modern". This is a ballet to music (1956) by Rodion Shchedrin, whose works came in the repertoire of the Mariinsky Theatre in recent years. It was premierred at the Bolshoi Theatre in 1960. Current production was choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky in 2009. The choreographer Alexei Ratmansky is well-known to Russian and American audiences for his works staged at the Bolshoi and the Mariinsky Theatres, as well as in the famous American Ballet Theatre company.