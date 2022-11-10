Not Available

The Little Norse Prince

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Animation

Horus, a kid living in a unnamed Scandinavian/Eastern Europe culture of the Iron Age, recovers the Sword of the Sun from the rock giant Moog and learns from his dying father that he must returns to his ancestral territory. In the process, he defends a village from the attacks of Grundewald, a warlord/ice demon and befriends the enigmatic Hilda, a lonely and beautiful girl who sings haunting songs (and who hides a terrible secret).

Cast

Yukari AsaiCoro the Bear
Mikijiro HiraGrunwald the Demon of Ice (voice)
Etsuko IchiharaHilda (voice)
Gilbert MackVoices
Masao MishimaVillage Leader
Hisako OhkataHols (voice)

