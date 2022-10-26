The Little Polar Bear 2: The Mysterious Island

Not Available

An epic story of survival and the power of true friendship, set against an Arctic backdrop. In this new adventure the little polar bear, Lars tries to help the singing penguin Caruso. But the evil polar bear Kalle wants to get rid Caruso. During their rescue of Lars, his friend Robby and Caruso end up in a train heading south. The turbulent journey eventually leads the trio to a tropical island. There, the friends meet a variety of strange and funny animals. While a scientist is trying to catch a new specimen, one of Lars' friends, the little polar bear needs to come up with something to prevent it.