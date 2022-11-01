Not Available

In The Little Polar Bear: A Visitor from the South Pole, Lars and Robby explore a shipwreck, where the giant Octopus Octavius saves Lars' life and teaches everyone that water is fun, even if you can't swim. Next, Lars and Robby discover an old boat, the "Red Rose," which greedy humans want to steal - until Lars and company spook them away! Finally, a stranger appears at the North Pole: Caruso, a fun-loving, song-singing Penguin! But roughneck polar bears Brutus, Boris, and Burt don't like strangers, and scheme to send Caruso away. Now, with the help of his friends, Lars must rescue Caruso so that, in the end, even the ever-sad Lemmings can be happy again.