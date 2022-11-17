Not Available

In The Little Polar Bear: Nanouk's Rescue, Lars and polar pals Greta and Robby find themselves trapped in an ice station, the with human team fast approaching. After a daring escape, Lars comes upon the homesick husky pup Nanouk, whose hair-raising howls and super sense of smell help them find his family and some delicious sausages! Now Lars is free to return home but something is wrong...he can't stop thinking about Greta. Could Lars be in love? All his arctic chums have special friends, even old Sophocles, who helps Lars learn the best way to let a little girl bear know you like her - just tell her!