By night Recife looks like an attractive city. The documentary "The Little Prince's Rap Against the Wicked Souls" begins with a montage sequence of Recife at night. However, by day, we soon learn, Recife is crime ridden. At one point one of the subjects of the film tells us that it is statistically the fourth worst city in the world to live in. The film focuses on two young male inhabitants of Recife who have both reacted strongly to their situation. One has become a drummer in a rap/rock band. The other has killed forty-four people and is now in jail. Both use the term "Wicked Souls" to describe their enemies. Little Prince's Rap Against the Wicked Souls is a fascinating study of how people view the world they live in, and how they react to it.