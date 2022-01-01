The Little Rascals

Spanky, Alfalfa, Buckwheat, and the other characters made famous in the Our Gang shorts of the 1920s and 1930s are brought back to life in this nostalgic children's comedy. When Alfalfa starts to question his devotion to the club's principles after falling for the beautiful nine-year old Darla, the rest of the gang sets out to keep them apart.
|Bug Hall
|Alfalfa
|Travis Tedford
|George "Spanky" McFarland
|Brittany Ashton Holmes
|Darla
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Buckwheat's Mom
|Daryl Hannah
|Miss Crabtree
|Mel Brooks
|Mr. Welling
