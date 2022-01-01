1994

The Little Rascals

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 4th, 1994

Studio

Universal Pictures

Spanky, Alfalfa, Buckwheat, and the other characters made famous in the Our Gang shorts of the 1920s and 1930s are brought back to life in this nostalgic children's comedy. When Alfalfa starts to question his devotion to the club's principles after falling for the beautiful nine-year old Darla, the rest of the gang sets out to keep them apart.

Cast

Bug HallAlfalfa
Travis TedfordGeorge "Spanky" McFarland
Brittany Ashton HolmesDarla
Whoopi GoldbergBuckwheat's Mom
Daryl HannahMiss Crabtree
Mel BrooksMr. Welling

Images