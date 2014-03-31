The Little Rascals Save the Day

2014

The Little Rascals are back in an all-new movie! Join the fun with Spanky, Alfalfa, Darla, Buckwheat, Petey the dog and the whole gang as they are up to their usual mischief! The Rascals try anything to raise the money needed to save their grandma's (Doris Roberts) bakery. The only trouble is - they can't seem to do anything right! From botched pet washes to terrible taxi service, they just can't raise a penny. Their only hope is to win prize money from the local talent show - but have you ever heard Alfalfa sing?