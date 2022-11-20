The Live Sex Show & Much More

Not Available

This spectacular presentation of the legendary British live sex show (The Bad Boys Ball) features legendary American superstar Kris Lord, the ever-popular muscle-God Tom Katt, Falcon fave Jeff Hammond, and bodybuilder Rev Sutton strutting their stuff live onstage at London’s Love Muscle gay nightclub. Bad Boy's Ball mixes the live show with rare, behind the scenes interviews that create a revealing expose of these gorgeous talents. The highlight of the show is the unprecedented Kris Lord, whose fantasy finale is set in a Roman Orgy, featuring stunning toga clad gods!