2010

The Liverpool Goalie

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 6th, 2010

Studio

4 1/2

Thirteen year old Jo is a smart thinker of a guy, and has a very vivid imagination, but is bothered by his fellow classmates, and is a rather hopeless soccer goalie. Still he tries to cope with this difficult time in life. He's doing the homework of the "bad guy" in his class, son of a rich salesman of caravans. Jo's mother is seeing dangers all around, being overprotective, and trying to hide her affair with the psychologist neighbor. Every kid in the street is trying to get hold of a football-card with the goalie of Liverpool. This is to kill for...

Cast

Susanne BoucherMari
Andrine SætherElse
Sacha Kleber NyiligiraMartin
Kyrre HellumSteinar
Fridtjov SåheimIver
Tore SagenLærer

