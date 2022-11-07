The Living And The Dead Of Sarajevo

Not Available

Sarajevo was under siege already 9 months when Radovan Tadic flew there with a UNO machine to take pictures of misery and destruction in a city, in which dread is part of everyday life. He lets people talk about their desperate situation and repeatedly the dismay about the hatred between former neighbors. We see pictures of a wedding, interrupted by gun fire, an emergency operation on a soldier is interrupted by a woman's delivery, children disassemble a theater to get firewood. -- A dramatic appeal against carelessness and forgetting.