The Living Forest

Not Available

Each day when the humans leave Cecebre Forest, its transforms into a magical place where plants and creatures come alive in wonderful ways. Trouble strikes on the day that men in hard hats plant a long, hard, cold telephone pole in the middle of the forest. The forest is in disarray and Furi, a friendly mole, finds that his friend Linda is missing along with an entire mole colony! The forest creatures join Furi on his quest to find the moles, proving that friendship can overcome any obstacle.