The Living Skull

Not Available

Raden Darmadji and his friends visit Mustika Island to search for Raden's brother, who disappeared there ten years ago without a trace. The island is also the location where an ancient warrior named Maha Daru was buried 2000 years ago... only Maha Daru is still very much alive. Said to be strongly influenced by the Dracula films, this was censored in its home country multiple times yet became a box office hit nonetheless. It's also considered the very first Indonesian horror film.