Weezy (Louise) is a cerebral thirty-something soon to be married and unable to feel anything more than just fine about that. Weezy's girlfriends throw her an unwelcome bachelorette party but the night ends up taking a very unlikely turn when Weez makes a connection with Edie, an out-of-town visitor who manages to crash the celebration. The party goes way off course, taking Weez's sense of self with it...