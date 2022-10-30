The Loan Shark

Not Available

The story begins with a pair of siblings, Ah Mun and Ah Long who hate loan sharks because they caused the death of their father. They vowed to each other that if given an opportunity, they would rid the world of this social menace. However, as time wears on, the siblings realize they have to choose between justice and love. Malaysia’s MCA Public Service and Complaints Department head Datuk Michael Chong (who has been actively addressing loan shark problems) will make a special appearance.