1942

The Loan Stranger

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 17th, 1942

Studio

Not Available

Woody is happily (and nuttily) driving down the street when his car breaks down. He tries to get a loan on it from a nearby wolf. The wolf agrees to give Woody the loan but exclaims if he doesn't receive payment in thirty days, he'll take Woody's car away. Sure enough, a title card tells us, "Thirty days have elapsed (and so has Woody's memory)". The wolf appears at Woody's door trying to serve him with a notice but the crafty woodpecker pretends he's not home. The wolf tries to trap him disguised as a deliveryman giving Woody a cake... but the woodpecker throws it in his face bellowing, "I don't like cheesecake!" Finally, the fox throws a punch at Woody and believes to have seriously injured him. He sympathetically agrees to forget about the loan only to be infuriated when Woody "recovers" holding a cuckoo clock and asking, "How about a loan on the clock, Doc?"

Cast

Kent RogersWoody Woodpecker
Harold PearyHudson C. Dann
Mel BlancWoody Woodpecker (archive sound)

View Full Cast >

Images