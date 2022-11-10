The Lobster Kid

Not Available

A 13 years old girl who works for a gang as a street vendor. Her dream is to move to a place in the south for pursuit of a better life. One day, when she attempts to secretly get on a train, her boss notices and gets rid of her train ticket. When she feels like there's no way out, she meets a street monk, who begs for money on the street in a vow of silence. Intrigued by his silent kindness and in order to fulfill her duty as the street vendor, she joins the monk traveling door to door for later to find their partnership is mutually beneficial. But the fun journey with the monk spirals into something unexpected.