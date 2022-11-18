The Locked Heart

Not Available

Kong Ping has a half brother Kong Shek, a playboy, and another brother Kong Fai, who was adopted by her parents, and is an honest doctor, single. A couple of lover comes to the family Christmas party -- Fan Lin and Daisy Ha. Fan Lin maintains sexual relations with Daisy Ha, but marries Kong Ping, just for better future. As an avenger, Daisy Ha marries Kong Fai. Still, she maintains an affair with Fan Lin. Meanwhile, Kong Shek courts Daisy Ha constantly. The two gradually develop love between themselves.