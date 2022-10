Not Available

Out of prison on a work release program, Mike (Anslem Richardson) is doing his best to stay on the straight and narrow, but his job as a locksmith threatens to undermine his efforts when the nutty and profane Margo (Ana Reeder) calls seeking his services. After helping Margo in her quest to find out whether her fiance's been fooling around, Mike has a twinge of conscience that only ends up pulling him deeper into a dicey and chaotic situation.