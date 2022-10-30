The Lollipop Girls in Hard Candy

Not Available

Mix together the sugar of '70s style erotica with the ginger of nonsensical comedy, cover it in a rich coating of 3-D... and you get a movie confection that, like all sweets, can't possibly be good for you, but is too delicious to resist. Iconic performers Bill Margold, Tyler Reynolds and Con Covert stir up all manner of naughty behavior, with a sprinkle of John Holmes. The story of a candy factory that avoids a hostile takeover through a revolutionary new lollipop gets about as much disinterest from the filmmakers as it probably will from you. But with the miracle of 3-D, you'll be close enough to taste the action! The Pasadena Courier says "3-D is what makes the film a riot. One can't help but crack-up at the various body parts that appear to be jiggling, bouncing, dangling and squirting right off the screen." 3-D glasses provided. Also known as M3-D: The Movie. Directed by Stephen Gibson (credited as Norm De Plume).