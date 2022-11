Not Available

In this Lone-Ranger spoof,a cleaned-up version of Pegleg Pete robs a western bank and makes his getaway, and decides to hide his loot in a tree inhabited by two chipmunks, the chattering-and-clattering Chip 'n' Dale. They resent the intrusion but really begin to give Pete a hard time when they discover a reward if posted for his capture. The cavalry arrives but Chip 'n' Dale have the situation well in hand.