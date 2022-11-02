1957

The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Western

Release Date

December 31st, 1957

Studio

Wrather Productions

Three Indians were brutally murdered by a gang of hooded outlaws. Each one possessed a silver medallion, which were sections cut off from a large silver plaque which served as a treasure map to a secret location where a large amount of gold is reputedly stashed. Two more medallions are unaccounted for, and the The Lone Ranger and his friend Tonto must use all their resources to intercept the gang, prevent further carnage and save the owners of the medallions.

Cast

Clayton MooreThe Lone Ranger
Jay SilverheelsTonto
Douglas KennedyRoss Brady
Noreen NashMrs. Frances Henderson
Charles WattsSheriff Oscar Matthison
Lisa MontellPaviva

