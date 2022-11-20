The Lone Ranger XXX: An Extreme Comixxx Parody

Not Available

The Wild West was one of the most exciting times in American history. From it stemmed great tales of legendary heroes and dastardly villains. One such great tale was The Lone Ranger and his run ins with Butch Cavendish. In our story, Butch and his gang ambush The Texas Rangers in attempt to take over the territory. Butch's plan almost worked, except they failed to kill one ranger who was left for dead. But they didn't count on Tonto, a friend from the rangers past. Tonto nursed the ranger back to health and helped him put an end to the iron grip that held the townspeople hostage.