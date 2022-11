Not Available

Action - Tom Cameron (George Houston) is searching for the outlaws who ambushed a wagon train, murdered his parents and stole the deed to their land. Though he was only a child at the time, he vividly remembers the scar on the ringleader's face -- and Tom will stop at nothing until he brings him to justice … and exacts vengeance. Al St. John, Hillary Brooke and Karl Hackett costar in this 1941 oater from director Sam Newfield. - George Houston, Hillary Brooke, Al St. John