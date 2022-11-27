"The Lone Road" is a suspense thriller in the vein of "Witness" and "Breakdown". It's the story of a young woman, Elizabeth, who after a couple of personal set backs, takes a mind-cleansing road trip, eventually coming to a remote town where she witnesses a brutal murder by a prominent citizen with a sinister secret. Trapped in the small town, she is pursued by a bunch of crazed killers with the family values of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre! Elizabeth, who once had her whole life ahead of her, now has death hot on her tail.
View Full Cast >