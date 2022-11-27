Not Available

"The Lone Road" is a suspense thriller in the vein of "Witness" and "Breakdown". It's the story of a young woman, Elizabeth, who after a couple of personal set backs, takes a mind-cleansing road trip, eventually coming to a remote town where she witnesses a brutal murder by a prominent citizen with a sinister secret. Trapped in the small town, she is pursued by a bunch of crazed killers with the family values of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre! Elizabeth, who once had her whole life ahead of her, now has death hot on her tail.