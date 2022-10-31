The Lone Star Trail

Rancher Blaze Barker returns to Dead Falls after being framed by land-grabbers and spending two years in jail. Paroled, he can't wear a gun, but is aided by Marshal Fargo Steele. The gang is out to gain control of all of the valley land before a dam is constructed. When Blaze raises the money to pay off the taxes on his ranch, he finds it has been marked to incriminate him.
|Johnny Mack Brown
|Blaze Barker
|Tex Ritter
|Fargo Steele
|Fuzzy Knight
|Angus MacAngus
|Jennifer Holt
|Joan Winters
|Jimmy Wakely Trio
|Musicians, Cowhands
|Robert Mitchum
|Ben Slocum
