1943

The Lone Star Trail

  • Romance
  • Western

August 6th, 1943

Universal Pictures

Rancher Blaze Barker returns to Dead Falls after being framed by land-grabbers and spending two years in jail. Paroled, he can't wear a gun, but is aided by Marshal Fargo Steele. The gang is out to gain control of all of the valley land before a dam is constructed. When Blaze raises the money to pay off the taxes on his ranch, he finds it has been marked to incriminate him.

Johnny Mack BrownBlaze Barker
Tex RitterFargo Steele
Fuzzy KnightAngus MacAngus
Jennifer HoltJoan Winters
Jimmy Wakely TrioMusicians, Cowhands
Robert MitchumBen Slocum

