The Lone Trail: The Dogs and Drivers of the Yukon Quest

The Lone Trail, a CBC-North produced documentary on the 2003 Yukon Quest race, was nominated for “Best Photography in a Documentary Program or Series” at the recently held Gemini Awards Gala in Toronto, Ontario. CBC-North cameramen Mike Rudyk and Wayne Vallevand received the Kodak Spectrum award, presented to nominees in the “Best Cinematography” categories, in recognition of their excellence in that field. The Spectrum Award winners take home a crystal trophy, a beatifully crafted snowflake crystal, and the knowledge that they have been judged as "top in their field" by their peers. The Lone Trail is available in both DVD and Video formats, and is a perfect Christmas gift for Northerners and their family and friends Outside. To order your personal copy of The Lone Trail, contact the Yukon Quest stores or offices. Congratulations to Mike and Wayne! We hope to see you on the Yukon Quest Trail again in the near future.