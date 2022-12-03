The Loneliest Mountain

Not Available

In 1988 a party of six Australian mountaineers set sail for Antarctica. Their challenge - to reach and climb Mount Minto, the tallest mountain in the Admiralty Range, 150 kilometres deep in the icy interior. Plagued by disasters that lost them weeks of time, threatened with being trapped in the frozen Ross Sea, but filming all the while, the six pushed on till they reached their goal. A blizzard prevented their first attempt at the climb, and with only one day’s food remaining, they tried again and succeeded. But then they had to get back to the ship...