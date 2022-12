Not Available

A new and more contagious virus emerged after COVID-19 and forced Japan to live an even more severe self-restraint. During the time of COVID-19 it was necessary to maintain a social distance of 2 meters, with this new ferocious virus the distance had to be of at least 50 meters. Otomi was born inside his house and has never been outside. One day he hears a strange noise and leaves the house for the first time in his life.