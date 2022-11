Not Available

Anticipating a weekend of R & R in the mountainous region of Northern Arizona, nine college buddies lodge at a remote cabin -- where local lore warns them of the horrifying evil that slinks in the dark forest. Dismissing the cautions of the nearby townspeople, the friends are now trapped in a night of blood-soaked terror that will transform this simple getaway into a permanent vacation. David Michael Quiroz Jr. helms this indie slasher flick.