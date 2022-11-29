The Lonely Souls of Microbes

Not Available

A person is constantly changing in every moment of their life and yet remains the same. No matter how lucky, young or even in love we are, we bear our loneliness inside at all times. There is no escaping from it. Its lingering around during drunken parties in the dorms... Watching us... even when we are not in our own bed. The main character of this movie meets a girl who completely turns his world upside down as he is just beginning to learn how to find his inner peace. Her deliberate loneliness is a reassured protection from all the pain, lost hopes and disappointments. Not quite a love story, but more than just a story of someone's life! - Do you feel lonesome with me? - Of course.