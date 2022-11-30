Not Available

Ukrainian-American journalist Katya Soldak, of Forbes Magazine, now living in New York City, tells the story of Ukraine, her country of origin, as it exits the USSR, works through two revolutions, and endures a war with Russia—all through the eyes of her family and friends in Kharkiv, a large Ukrainian city just 18 miles from the Russian border. The Long Breakup takes viewers on an intimate journey that illustrates how big geopolitical changes affect people on a personal level, and explores what happens when democracy slips away and a nation must fight for the right to choose its future. The tale offers insight into what it’s like for an immigrant to watch her native country go through crises from afar; but, most importantly, it’s a personal tale about life in the former Soviet republic, whose struggle for freedom forms the backdrop of so many lives.