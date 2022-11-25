Not Available

In 'The Long Count (I Shook Up the World)," a tiny video monitor, which plays and replays in a continuous loop the third round of the 1964 match between Sonny Liston and Cassius Clay. Characteristically, the three-minute sequence has been Pfeifferized: the figures of Liston and Clay have been removed from the sequence as completely as current technology allows, serendipitously leaving a pair of ghostlike, barely discernible presences that flicker across the surface of the crowd like wind moving over water.