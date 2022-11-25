Not Available

The Long Count (I Shook Up The World)

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In 'The Long Count (I Shook Up the World)," a tiny video monitor, which plays and replays in a continuous loop the third round of the 1964 match between Sonny Liston and Cassius Clay. Characteristically, the three-minute sequence has been Pfeifferized: the figures of Liston and Clay have been removed from the sequence as completely as current technology allows, serendipitously leaving a pair of ghostlike, barely discernible presences that flicker across the surface of the crowd like wind moving over water.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images