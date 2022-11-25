Not Available

The Long Count III (Thrilla in Manila) is the third in a series of works based on the three best-known fights in Muhammad Ali’s career between 1964 and 1975. It addresses the last rounds of the final boxing match between longtime rivals Ali and Joe Frazier, held in Manila on October 1, 1975 and ultimately won by Ali. The subtitle - Ali’s promotional slogan - indicates the subject of this work. Pfeiffer has effaced the figures of the boxers from the ring by digitally copy-pasting sections of background over them. However, they remain as blurred contours, a ghostly presence, and the ropes surrounding the ring occasionally move as one of the invisible fighters leans against them. The soundtrack was extracted from interviews with the boxers who participated in the three fights; Pfeiffer has edited out the words, and only sounds like stammering and breathing remain.