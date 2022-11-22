The Long Drive

Not Available

Savu and Panait, two drivers working for a firm of construction and assembly must ensure the movement of a giant machine. Along the way, she meets Miriam, a young gone to meet his fiance even transport your destination. Identity documents and stolen his train ticket. The two drivers decide to give her journey. After a night in a motel, drivers have an argument that is not foreign to the presence of Mary. For their silence, Savu decides to disembark. Not long after, overcome by remorse, turn back looking for her and thus reach his village which had left years ago. Here, Maria discovers drama of the human soul, wounded by an unhappy marriage. Arriving at your destination, are the husband of Mary is already married two months. Two men and a woman on the road to return, beyond sadness after a ravishing experience.