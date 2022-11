Not Available

Road movie set in post-war Vietnam. In 1981, six years after the withdrawal of US troops from Vietnam, Tan, a young former Vietcong officer, goes to take the ashes of his dead comrade, Thai, to his family in a remote area. On the overcrowded train out of Ho Chi Min City, he meets Mien, a former female soldier and witness to Thai's death. During the journey, Tan gets separated from Mien and his rucksack containing the ashes. He gives chase on a moped taxi.