Hasan Zaidi's dark comedy The Long Night, a film that owes a debt to Martin Scorsese's After Hours, stars Faisal Rehman as Waleed, a soon to be millionaire software designer. About to begin another night of working late, Waleed gets a phone call from a woman who he has had a long courtship with - although they have never met in person. She demands to see him, and he soon finds himself in a dangerous neighborhood caught up in a murder plot, and on the run from gangsters.