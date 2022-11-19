The Long Road Home

Not Available

After his mother died, 12 year old Seth George (T.J. Lowther) goes to live with his grandparents on their farm. Grouchy old Murdock (Michael Ansara) is not very happy with the presence of his grandson and is rather hard on him. He was strongly opposed to the mixed marriage of his daughter and doesn't want to hear anything about Seth's Indian father who died a hero in Vietnam when Seth was still a baby. His grandmother (Sandra Shotwell) on the other hand was very fond of Seth but after a while she passes away. Seth also meets the charming yet sporting Annie Jacobs (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Seth struggles at the farm with his grumpy grandfather and strives to win Annie's heart at the same time.