The Long Silence

Not Available

Marco is a judge investigating a case of arms trafficking, one of the judges fight against corruption of Italian political life. Carla, his wife, lives dominated by the fear that her husband is murdered and, unfortunately, their fears are realized. Then she decides to join a group of widows of judges to break the silence that has always protected the crimes of the Mafia, who always acts in collusion with influential public figures. With the help of the group and the notes and documents of her husband, Carla produces a television documentary that endangers the lives of many people.