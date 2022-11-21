Not Available

'The Long Start to the Journey' follows filmmaker Chris Gallaway on his personal attempt to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail and to learn what the trail means to individuals he meets along the way. Chris (or 'Frost' as he comes to be known on the trail) meets hikers young and old with wildly disparate backgrounds, 'trail angels' who provide food and support along the way, and an assortment of wildlife that make the journey much more exciting. This is a personal story of struggle and perseverance as well as a historical account of the origins and cultural relevance of the Appalachian Trail.